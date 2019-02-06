National Signing Day 2019 is here ... “again”. GoBlackKnights.com will bring the 2nd half of the 2018-19 NSD activities of the day, since as most fans already know and have experience the 1st half on December 20th, where there was the Early Signing period for the Class of 2019, which we effectively covered. But there are several ‘unsigned’ verbally committed members of the Army Black Knights 2018 recruiting class who will place their John Hancock of their National Letter of Intent. With that being said, let’s get started, as we will continue the coverage throughout the day as we will bring you comments, photos and storylines throughout the day from these future Black Knights ... Of course, we asked each signee how does it feel to have signed their Letter of Intent and officially become a member of the Long Gray Line and a Black Knight football player for the No. 19 team in the nation?

CARSON SHAFFER

In Carson's Own Words: "It feels great. I couldn't be happier to be a part of this program. I'd like to say thank you to everyone who supported me along the way."

TYRELL ROBINSON

Robinson is joined by family members: Dad is in the middle and his aunt and uncle are on both sides

In Tyrell's Own Words: "It feels great. I feel more like a Black Knight and I will feel officially like a Black Knight when I’m done with my application."

ISAIAH ALSTON

Rivals 2-star WR Isaiah Alston is joined by his parents

In Isaiah's Own Words: "It’s just a blessing to be able to accomplish something this great and I can’t wait to get back on campus."

KAGHEN ROACH

Rivals 2-star DE Kaghen Roach is all signed

In Kaghen's Own Words: "It’s an honor and a dream come true. I can’t wait to Rep the Black and Gold."

AARON BIBBINS

DB Aaron Bibbins is surrounding by family, coaches and teammates

In Aaron's Own Words: "This is something I’ve been dreaming of my whole life and being able to fulfill as a Black Knight is the biggest blessing I could receive. I’m very excited to get started."

REED CHANDLER

Incoming 2-star DE Reed Chandler

In Reed's Own Words: "It is very exciting to officially become a part of the Army Football program. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and get to work with my new coaches."

BEAU LOMBARDI

2-star athlete Beau Lombardi is signed, sealed and ready to be delivered

In Beau's Own Words: "I think it is an honor and a privilege to call myself a Black Knight. I am very excited for the next 10 years in my next journey."

BORIS NICOLAS=PAUL

Rivals 2-star NJ product, Boris Nicolas-Paul during his NSD Ceremony

In Boris' Own Words: "Signing my LOI was a great feeling. I got a little emotional thinking about my future and the great things to come at West Point. I can’t wait to get to campus and get to work."

DYLAN PEREZ

Big 2-star DT Dylan Perez accompanied by his parents

In Dylan's Own Words: "It’s an indescribable feeling knowing I’m going to be a part of something great. I only hope that I can do a small part to make sure Army stays great for years to come."

MALIK PRIOLEAU

Talented defensive signee, Malik Prioleau is all smiles

In Malik's Own Words: "I feel like I made the best decision anyone could ever make. I’m proud to be Black Knight and I don’t regret any second of it."

DECLAN O'LEARY

Declan O'Leary is surrounding by family during his signing ceremony

In Declan's Own Words: "Kickass!"

