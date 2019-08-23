News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-23 06:23:34 -0500') }} football Edit

From The Film Room: 3-star DE & Army Commit, Andre Miller

Rqub52hi62sibhpozn7h
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
C4iucfviljfr58kwlohx
Rivals 3-star DE and Army 2020 commit has tremendous upside (Rivals.com)

For his 2019 senior football season, Rivals 3-star performer Andre Miler will be utilized on both sides of the ball for his Savannah Country Day High School team in Savannah (GA) where he will line...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}