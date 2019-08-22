From The Film Room: 3-star OL & Army Commit, David Hoyt
Rivals 3-star OL and Army commit David Hoyt had a number of college options to select from including Illinois, Rutgers and South Mississippi. However, the prospect out of Tampa (FL) Tampa Catholic ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news