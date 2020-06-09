Fullback Lincoln Parker makes the call and it’s the Army Black Knights
It was back on March 31st that fullback Lincoln Parker picked up his only one offer and that’s from the Army Black Knights.
To date, that remains his only offer. But if you talk to the 5-foot-11, foot 220 pound fullback prospect, it wouldn’t matter what other schools would offer him, this is a young man that recognizes his identity, hence his destiny and that destination is West Point as he pointed out in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com.
“So I asked Coach (Mike) Viti Wednesday night if I could talk to him some time the next day,” Parker explained. “He agreed and I called him the next day. The conversation at the beginning went well, I was at the beach at the time and we talked a little about that. I then told him I was going to commit on Saturday and he was very excited. He then asked why I wanted to commit and I told him I love the challenges Army will present me on and off the field, the great degree, as well as my need to give back to my country.”
“He then told me it was a very mature decision and that he will be telling the other coaches. Shortly after our call, Coach (Brent) Davis (offensive coordinator) called me and jokingly said that he was mad I did not tell him I was committing first. Then my texts were flooded by the whole coaching staff congratulating me on my decision.”
“I love both the coaches at Army that recruited me,” added the prospect out of Atlanta (GA) Marist High School which as we noted in our previous article on Parker, is the same program that produced former 3-star DE and 4-year Army starter, Kenneth Brinson.
Factors
We asked Parker what were the determining factors that lead to his decision this weekend.
“Army has everything I want in a college,” he pointed out. “It offers a great degree, a great campus, great facilities, great fans, free school, and a place where I see myself fitting in and being challenged. I also have always considered serving and had the need to give back to my country.”
Like several other 2021 Army commits, the B-Back has made his pledge minus
“Yes sir, the only time I’ve seen West Point is virtually,” he stated. “I would have loved to seen it in person, but unfortunately right now no one has the opportunity to visit campuses.”
The topic moved to his preparation for the physical challenges he will face upon his arrival to wear the Black & Gold.
“I have a weight room in my house, so I’ve been maintaining my strength and weight that way,” declared Parker, who will be a direct admit. “I also have a speed coach I have been seeing that has been helping me a lot with staying in shape and improving my agility.”
Joining Fullback U
Parker is very familiar with the reputation of fullbacks that have played at Army and the significance that the position has in the Black Knights’ triple option offense.
“I see myself getting some great playing time and eventually starting,” said the very optimistic Parker. “I am extremely excited ... I can’t wait to be there and contribute to the team.”
