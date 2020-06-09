It was back on March 31st that fullback Lincoln Parker picked up his only one offer and that’s from the Army Black Knights.

To date, that remains his only offer. But if you talk to the 5-foot-11, foot 220 pound fullback prospect, it wouldn’t matter what other schools would offer him, this is a young man that recognizes his identity, hence his destiny and that destination is West Point as he pointed out in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com.

“So I asked Coach (Mike) Viti Wednesday night if I could talk to him some time the next day,” Parker explained. “He agreed and I called him the next day. The conversation at the beginning went well, I was at the beach at the time and we talked a little about that. I then told him I was going to commit on Saturday and he was very excited. He then asked why I wanted to commit and I told him I love the challenges Army will present me on and off the field, the great degree, as well as my need to give back to my country.”

“He then told me it was a very mature decision and that he will be telling the other coaches. Shortly after our call, Coach (Brent) Davis (offensive coordinator) called me and jokingly said that he was mad I did not tell him I was committing first. Then my texts were flooded by the whole coaching staff congratulating me on my decision.”

“I love both the coaches at Army that recruited me,” added the prospect out of Atlanta (GA) Marist High School which as we noted in our previous article on Parker, is the same program that produced former 3-star DE and 4-year Army starter, Kenneth Brinson.