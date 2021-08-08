GBK Audio: Senior DL, Nolan Cockrill (8-7-21)

As confirmed yesterday by Army Head Coach Jeff Monken in his post practice presser, senior defensive lineman and team captain Nolan Cockrill is a “player”.

Even as reported on February 15th by GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer Gordon Larson in our series Looking Forward (2021) - Experience Counts: Defensive Line and confirmed by Black Knights’ DC, Nate Woody confirmed that Cockrill is an integral part of the Army ‘D’ that lead the nation in Total Defense in 2020.

“Nolan coming back at nose and he was a tremendous ball player for us last year (2020),” Army defensive coordinator shared with us. “He did everything that you could imagine. Stoping the run, good pass rusher and he can move from nose to defensive end as well.”

As such, Cockrill has been named to a couple of 2021 Watch Lists this summer, along with receiving national attention.

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with the senior defensive lineman and team after Saturday’s practice session.