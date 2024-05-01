If you happen to talk to any football recruit who steps foot inside the Army Black Knights Strength and Conditioning facilities, they are marveled by the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for the program.

And yes, the S&C program for the Black Knights is designed to enhance each player's success, and in essence, the team's success.

Far beyond lifting weights and running intervals, the strength and conditioning program is geared to give the Black Knights a competitive edge.

Leading that charge is Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach, Conor Hughes, who is in his 6th year in this role, albeit his 9th overall year at the academy.

Hughes took time out of his busy schedule to roundtable with GBK’s Joe Iacono … so let’s check in on this podcast session.