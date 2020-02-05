Back in December, we had our coverage of the Early National Signing Day Period. We welcome you back as the final chapter is being written for the Army Black Knights’ 2020 Recruiting Class. We'll have updated information posted here all day long, so keep checking back and please share this page with other Army football fans, family and your friends on social media.

Signed Players on what this day mean to them:

"It feels great to finally be signed with army. It’s definitely a huge weight off my shoulders. I’m definitely excited to take the step to the next level and get to work."

"I am signing at 2:30 today and it feels really great. I am really excited taking that next step to play on the next level. It is a dream come true and I am ready to become a leader on and off the field."

"I just signed. The feeling is beyond words and I am more than ecstatic to began my career at West Point!”

"It feels great ... I’m officially a Black Knight. I’m very content with my decision and also very relieved to truly put an end to the recruiting process."

"It feels amazing and is an incredible honor to join the brotherhood and I’m so excited to get on campus and get to work with all of my new brothers."

"It feels surreal! I’m so excited to be apart of the brotherhood and i am absolutely blessed beyond measures to be at the positions I am at today. I’m very excited to get up to West Point and begin the next chapter in my life." "I talked to Coach Woody last night he was talking to me all about football which was great. He told me if I ever needed to call him for anything to give him a call. Coach [Jeff] Monken and other coaches texted me as well to tell me how happy they were that I was officially apart of the brotherhood."

"I am super anxious and I can’t wait to be on campus and get life at West Point started."

"I am so excited to be a part of the Army Brotherhood."

"It feels great to finally be signed to Army West Point. I’ve been verbally committed to Army since June, so i’m happy to make it official and start the process to becoming an official Black Knight. Also I’m very anxious to get on campus and start classes along with football."

"Feels great to be signed. I'm very excited to take the next step get up to West Point and get to work." "I talked to wide receivers coach, Keith Gaithers and Head Coach Jeff Monken yesterday. Both calling to check on me ... saying they are excited about me and can't wait to coach me."

"It’s feels great to finally be officially signed. I can’t wait to get on campus and start the next chapter of my football career."

"I’m signing today at 11:30am. It feels great to officially be a part of the greatest brotherhood on earth. I’m so excited to get to work with the team and I’m itching to get up on campus this summer."

"Yeah I couldn’t be happier with my decision. I can’t wait to get down there and meet more of my teammates and get to work. I will be signing today at 3:30pm."