GoBlackKnights - GBK Series: “Where Are They Now” - Former RB Carlton Jones

Carlton Jones, who was a 2006 graduate of West Point, is currently a Major in the United States Army and he presently stationed in Washington, DC. He was a Graduate Assistant for 6-months subsequent to his graduation from the academy. after graduation. This was followed by Jones to The officer basic course at Fort Bliss, Texas, and stationed at Fort Bliss from 2007 - 2012. From 2013 -2016, Jones was a Tac Officer and OR at West Point. From the football side of the equation, Jones started his college career playing for Head Coach Todd Berry in 2002 and finished in 2005 playing for Bobby Ross. He was Army’s leading rusher in each of his last three seasons. His 1,269 rushing yards in 2004 rank 4th for a single season in Army football history, and earned him a spot on the Doak Walker Award Watch List in his senior year.

Too often, Jones’ career is underrated, despite his stellar achievements. He finished his career as the second-leading rusher in Army history with an impressive 3,536 yards. In the 2004 season, Jones set a new single season rushing touchdown record with 17, surpassing the previous record of 15 by legendary halfback Glenn Davis in 1945, and his 35 career rushing touchdowns currently rank 5th in Army football history. By the way, did we mention that Jones also ranks 6th all time in career receptions at Army with 93. GoBlackKnights.com had a chance to catch up with Jones for a quick Q&A, as we looked back, as well as looking ahead at his life.

GBK: Football was such a huge part of your identity for the time you spent at West Point. One may even say that you played with not only skill but passion. If you can have it your way, can you see yourself returning to the world of football in any capacity in the future: be it a coach? Meaning being about to impart your football knowledge onto the next generation. Jones: After the military once I settle into my forever area I would love to coach at the local high school or college of the opportunity presented itself.

GBK: Here you are several years beyond your initial 5-year obligation to the United States Military. At this point, would you consider yourself a "lifer?" Do you plan to stay the full 20? Jones: Oh yes I’m definitely going to stay 20 years as long as everything works out promotion wise.

GBK: Where have you grown most as a leader since commissioning from the Academy? Jones: At Fort Bliss where I conducted my platoon leader and company command time I grew the most. Mentors, NCO’s, and peers help me find my leadership style and understand how to be a servant leader and how to lead by example.

GBK: You have done a lot throughout your military career, what does service mean to you? Jones: In my career, the best moments have been the times I’ve been able to help my soldiers and to see them go in and be successful in the army and outside of the Army.

GBK: Final question. When was the last Army game you attended (opponent and date), and what are your thoughts around how HC Jeff Monken has rebuilt the program? Jones: I attended the Army/Navy game last year. I love what Coach Monken has done to rebuild the program. During my time as a TAC at West Point I had the opportunity to see the changes firsthand and build a relationship with the great coaching staff Coach Monken has put together

Notable: Jones is currently working towards his MBA in Finance at Baylor University and he is scheduled to graduate in May 2021.

