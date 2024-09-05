Advertisement
Published Sep 5, 2024
GBK TV: College Football 25 -- Army vs Florida Atlantic
Default Avatar
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

NOT A SUBSCRIBER TO GBK? CLICK TO SEE WHAT YOU ARE MISSING!

Related GBK Articles

Post-Practice (9/4) Video Interview with CB, Donavon Platt (9/6)

Official Army-FAU Game (9/7) Prediction Thread (9/4)

GBK: Army Football HC Jeff Monken previews the Florida Atlantic game (9/4)

Army’s 2024 Running Back Attack (9/4)

Army Football is all set to hit the road and take on their first AAC opponent as the Black Knights visit Florida Atlantic for a Saturday afternoon matchup at Howard Schnellenberger Field inside FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, Florida.

But before that, the Black Knights and Owls battle in Boca Raton, our staff here at GoBlackKnights.com took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

Notable: Remember, it’s only a video game - the real contest is played at 12pm EST @ FAU Stadium.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram!

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement
Advertisement