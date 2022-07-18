GBK Video: Joe Iacono chats with 3-Star commits, Gemma, Hammond & Oviatt

Back on June 30th, GBK reported that Army’s biggest recruiting month of the spring & summer nets big results.

But the Black Knights’ overall recruiting success has not regulated to the month of June. It kicked off when then 2-star DT Matt Gemma committed to Army back on February 24th. The uniqueness of Gemma’s pledge was that during the spring and summer, the 6’3”, 285-pounder’s stock increased, especially after having an outstanding Rivals Camp that netted his 3-star ranking.

Fast forward to the HOT RECRUITING month of June and you have Jaxon Hammond, who at the time of your commitment (6/26), the Rivals 3-star cornerback had 25 offers which included Tennessee out of the SEC.

And then on July 4th, the Black Knights picked up their third Rivals 3-star as QB Hayden Oviatt selected Army over such programs as Kansas.

On Sunday, GBK's Joe Iacono had an opportunity to catch up with 3-Star Army commits: Matt Gemma, Jaxon Hammond & Hayden Oviatt to discuss a variety of topics.

Check This Out …