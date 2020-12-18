GoBlackKnights - FREE - GBK Video: One-on-One with Army Safety Cedrick Cunningham

FREE - GBK Video: One-on-One with Army Safety Cedrick Cunningham
GoBlackKnights.com caught up with junior free safety (boundary safety) Cedric Cunningham after Thursday’s practice session, as the Army Black Knights prepare to host the Air Force Falcons on Saturday.
The Army defense comes up with ANOTHER big play. pic.twitter.com/KRlowTdkuH— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 12, 2020
The product of Cassatt, South Carolina has become a formidable leader in the secondary. He is the QB back there and gives his teammates confidence. The 6-foot-0, 215 pounder is very good in run support and athletic, and fast enough to cover slot wide receivers versus the pass.
In last Saturday’s win and a shutout over Navy, Cunningham made the play of the game … when Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline burst for 64-yards, but only to be chase down at the 2-yard line to save a touchdown and set the stage for the game-defining goal-line stand by the Black Knight defense.
XAVIER ARLINE BREAKS LOOSE. pic.twitter.com/g8gnVj6Xg4— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 12, 2020
Let's Hear What Cunningham Has To Say ...
