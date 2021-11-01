 GoBlackKnights - Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday (11/1) Weekly Presser
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-01 19:19:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday (11/1) Weekly Presser

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!
Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest!
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Saturday’s upcoming game against academy rival Air Force can take on so many narratives, many of which were pointed out in GoBlackKnights.com Writer, Joe Iacono’s weekly series, GBK: 2021 Opponent Preview: Air Force - (Game #8).

One of the most obvious beyond the CiC Trophy itself is the fact that the Army Black Knights have lost three games in a row and getting back on the winning track is critical.

This afternoon the 8-year head coach Jeff Monken spoke with the media surrounding the team's bye week, along with preparation through the head-to-head against Air Force and other topics.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why GoBlackKnights.com?

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}