Head Coach Jeff Monken’s Monday (11/1) Weekly Presser

Saturday’s upcoming game against academy rival Air Force can take on so many narratives, many of which were pointed out in GoBlackKnights.com Writer, Joe Iacono’s weekly series, GBK: 2021 Opponent Preview: Air Force - (Game #8).

One of the most obvious beyond the CiC Trophy itself is the fact that the Army Black Knights have lost three games in a row and getting back on the winning track is critical.

This afternoon the 8-year head coach Jeff Monken spoke with the media surrounding the team's bye week, along with preparation through the head-to-head against Air Force and other topics.

Let’s hear what Coach Monken had to say.