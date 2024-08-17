Jeff Monken Talks Final Scrimmage of Training Camp
Army Football Head Coach Jeff Monken talked with the media including GBK's Joe Iacono following the team's final training camp scrimmage ahead of the 2024 season.
Yes, it is only 11 days from the season opener at Michie Stadium, as the Black Knights will host Lehigh.
Let's listen in on what the Army football mentor had to say.
