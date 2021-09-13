My weekend at the Academy: Contributing Writer, Tracey Lloyd, Class of 2003

The Army Black Knights enter Michie Stadium in their home opener on Saturday versus Western Kentucky

“Yes, I was in awe of this weekend at the United States Military Academy at West Point and all of the events associated with commemoration of 9/11 (20th anniversary), the events associated with official unveiling of the Buffalo Solider statue, the final leg of former Army MLB Greg Washington’s 1,800 mile walk and of course game day itself as Black Knights hosted Western Kentucky,” shared Charles Grevious. “As much as I was moved by this weekend … to some degree, I am more on the outside looking in, albeit still in awe.” “So, a dear friend, West Point Grad (2003) and an active alumni Tracey Lloyd has taken the reigns to provide us with her perspective of this weekend at the academy, in this Reader’s Digest version,” added Charles. “The week was filled with highs and lows--moments of exhilaration and moments of somberness,” uttered Tracey. “As I looked across the backside of the West Point cemetery I saw rows of our young officers who paid the ultimate price during the war on terrorism. I begin to think on how the war etched itself on my classmates and me in such a way that is both good and bad. All of this on the backdrop of an amazing Buffalo Solider monument unveiling. Thinking about their service and the lives lost in defending a country that didn't value them nor their contributions.”

• EMILY PEREZ

One of the most moving moments that Tracey spent on the grounds of West Point this weekend was at the gravesite of friend and former classmate (2005), Emily Perez, whose story is well know in and out of the walls of the academy. “I was asked my Emily's parent to take the reins of Emily's non profit ‘Emily's Way’,” declared Tracey, who is currently a corporate executive in the retail industry. “We are currently under the hood … we are restructuring and redefining ‘Emily's Way’. Our landing page is up at Emilysway.org.

Tracey Lloyd, West Class of 2003 (Tracey Lloyd, West Class of 2003)

Emily was the 64th female member of the U.S. military to be killed in Iraq or Afghanistan and the 40th West Point graduate killed since the September 11, 2001 attacks. That gravesite time for Tracey is very personal, but she let it be known that Emily’s legacy is something that has and will always be an encouraging factor in her life. “Just know that I left her place of rest more determined and renewed. Emily's legacy is important. It is her parents and my wish is to see her legacy live on. ‘Emily's Way’ is that vehicle.

• UNVEILING OF BUFFALO SOLIDER STATUE

The Buffalo Soldier Statue (Tracey Lloyd, West Class of 2003)

“A personal high point for me was being surrounded by so many African American General Officers at the unveiling,” shared Tracey, who is a 2003 West Point Graduate.

Retired General, Leo Brooks (Tracey Lloyd, West Class of 2003)

“We were all there to pay our respects as we all collectively stand on the shoulders of the Buffalo Soldiers— a cathartic moment indeed. I was also proud to hear Major General Leo Brooks speak on how West Point opened their arms to Buffalo Soldiers, values their contributions, resourced them properly and integrated schools for their children way before it was mandated.”



• DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

“Thursday I was able to attend the West Point Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Conference,” added Tracey. “I was honored to be on the planning committee led by Archie Elam. This years theme was ‘Developing Inclusive Leaders for Future Readiness’.”



• DISTINGUISHED GRADUATE AWARDS DINNER

List of Distinguished Graduates (Tracey Lloyd, West Class of 2003)

“Friday night we honored our Distinguished Grad Awards Dinner,” explained Tracey. “I was in a room with giants and true American Heroes. I left the Dinner in awe of the Awardees and proud to be part of the Long Gray Lines.”

• ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS WIN!

Lloyd and Grevious (Tracey Lloyd, West Class of 2003)