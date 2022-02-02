National Signing Day Central: Army Black Knights Class of 2022

National Signing Day 2022 is here ... “again”.

The majority of Army football fans already know and have experienced the 1st half on December 20th, where there was the Early Signing Period for the Class of 2022, which we effectively covered.

For incoming (direct) fullback Dakota Wagner, he, like all the other members of the 2022 class has remained in contact with the coaching staff, along with developing their own bond.

“The most recent coach I’ve talked to was Coach Vaughan,” the 6-foot-1, 220 pounder professed. “I have been in contact with a number of recruits, but I haven’t really talked with anyone one on one though mainly just as a group.”

“I’ve been running track and throwing javelin as well as weight lifting to prepare myself for the upcoming season at West Point,” added Wagner.

GoBlackKnights.com now brings you the 2nd half of the 2021-22 NSD activities of the day,

But there are several ‘unsigned’ verbally committed members of the Army Black Knights 2022 recruiting class who will place their John Hancock of their National Letter of Intent.

With that being said, let’s get started, as we will continue the coverage throughout the next two days as we will bring you comments, photos, and storylines throughout the 2nd & 3rd from these future Black Knights ...

Of course, we asked each signee how does it feel to have signed their Letter of Intent and officially become a member of the Long Gray Line and a Black Knight football player?