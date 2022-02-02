National Signing Day Central: Army Black Knights Class of 2022
National Signing Day 2022 is here ... “again”.
The majority of Army football fans already know and have experienced the 1st half on December 20th, where there was the Early Signing Period for the Class of 2022, which we effectively covered.
For incoming (direct) fullback Dakota Wagner, he, like all the other members of the 2022 class has remained in contact with the coaching staff, along with developing their own bond.
“The most recent coach I’ve talked to was Coach Vaughan,” the 6-foot-1, 220 pounder professed. “I have been in contact with a number of recruits, but I haven’t really talked with anyone one on one though mainly just as a group.”
“I’ve been running track and throwing javelin as well as weight lifting to prepare myself for the upcoming season at West Point,” added Wagner.
GoBlackKnights.com now brings you the 2nd half of the 2021-22 NSD activities of the day,
But there are several ‘unsigned’ verbally committed members of the Army Black Knights 2022 recruiting class who will place their John Hancock of their National Letter of Intent.
With that being said, let’s get started, as we will continue the coverage throughout the next two days as we will bring you comments, photos, and storylines throughout the 2nd & 3rd from these future Black Knights ...
Of course, we asked each signee how does it feel to have signed their Letter of Intent and officially become a member of the Long Gray Line and a Black Knight football player?
Meet the Class of 2022
Signed!
"It feels great to be sign. It still hasn’t hit me yet, but I’m sure it’ll hit me. Just knowing that I’ve signed on to play on a Division-1 collegiate level is pretty surreal. It has always been a childhood dream of mine. I’m not anxious for this next step though. To be quite honest, I’m looking forward to becoming a new member of the brotherhood and attending such a prestigious school as West Point. I’m really thankful and I can’t wait to get up there at the academy this summer."
Highlights: WATCH HERE
Signed!
"I am very excited about the opportunity to attend West Point and play the sport I love since I was 6 years old."
Highlights: WATCH HERE
Signed!
"It feels great to know what my future holds and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. I’m thankful for everyone who’s has helped me through this path and especially to my parents and brother, I am nervous, but mostly excited about my future and can’t wait to be a Black Knight."
Highlights: WATCH HERE
Signed!
"I’m going to be very excited to get to West Point. I feel very comfortable attending Army, because of my preparation."
Highlights: WATCH HERE
Signed!
"It feels really good to be officially signed and I am a little bit anxious about starting a new chapter of my life, but I’m sure once it gets started it won’t be so bad."
Highlights: WATCH HERE
"Yes, there is a little bit of nervousness and anxiousness. It’s a huge step, but I’m ready for what the future holds."
"I feel relieved to finally know where I am going to spend the next 4 years of my career, and blessed to be attending an institution as prestigious as West Point. I am a bit anxious because playing football at West Point is challenging, but I am looking forward to reaching my maximum potential on and off the field.
Highlights: WATCH HERE
