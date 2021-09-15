 GoBlackKnights - Nolan Cockrill & Braheam Murphy ready to face off against UConn on Saturday
football

Nolan Cockrill & Braheam Murphy ready to face off against UConn on Saturday

DL and Captain Nolan Cockrill and the Black Knights continue to prepare for visiting UConn on Saturday (Army West Point Athletics Communications)

We said it before and it is a notable fact that last Saturday against visiting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, the Army Black Knights were pushed to the limits, but were able to hold on to a 38-35 win as the game went down to the wire.

Today, senior DL and Captain Nolan Cockrill and junior back-up slotback Braheam Murphy met with the media after today’s practice session.For seniors.

Let’s hear what Cockrill and Murphy had to say, especially relative to Saturday’s upcoming game against visiting UConn.

• DL, Nolan Cockrill

• Slotback, Braheam Murphy


