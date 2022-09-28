News More News
OC Brent Davis & Captain Connor Bishop discuss upcoming game against GSU

Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis
Related GBK Article:

2022 “Behind Enemy Lines” (Opponent Preview): Georgia State - Game #4 (9/27)

Army Head Jeff Monken’s Weekly Press Conference (9/27/22)


Army offensive coordinator Brent Davis and Captain & OL Connor Bishop know that the Black Knights can put points on the board.

Through the first three games of the 2022 season, the Army offense has scored 105 points for an average of 35 points/game, which is extremely impressive.

Needless to say, they hope to continue that trend this Saturday, as they take on visiting Georgia State.

Both Davis and Bishop spoke after yesterday’s practice session and looped us in on a few topics.


OC Brent Davis

Captain & OL Connor Bishop


