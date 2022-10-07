News More News
One-on-One Video: Joe Iacono, GBK & Conor O’Neill, Deacons Illustrated

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Will Saturday's Army-Wake Forest game be another offensive showcase or defensive battle?
Will Saturday's Army-Wake Forest game be another offensive showcase or defensive battle?

The Army Black Knights and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (#15) meet tomorrow in Winston-Salem, NC.

Last season these two teams put on an offensive display, as Wake Forest beat Army at Michie Stadium (West Point), 70-56.

O’Neill and Iacono got together to discuss the 2021 contest between both programs, but also their upcoming contest on Saturday and other game-related topics.

Let’s hear what Iacono & O’Neill had to say …

