One-on-One Video: Joe Iacono, GBK & Conor O’Neill, Deacons Illustrated
The Army Black Knights and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (#15) meet tomorrow in Winston-Salem, NC.
Last season these two teams put on an offensive display, as Wake Forest beat Army at Michie Stadium (West Point), 70-56.
O’Neill and Iacono got together to discuss the 2021 contest between both programs, but also their upcoming contest on Saturday and other game-related topics.
Let’s hear what Iacono & O’Neill had to say …
