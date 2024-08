The Black Knights have 11 more days until their season opener against Lehigh. From a defensive perspective, they are going to need every one of them to be game-day ready.

Right now, this ‘D’ has quality potential and talent, although depth is not their calling card … at least not right now. They are day-to-day looking for some injured players to make it back into their two deep.

One player who has had a solid camp is "Mike" linebacker, and who is working with the 1’s junior, Kalib Fortner.

GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with Kalib following Monday’s practice.