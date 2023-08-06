Post-Practice Video One-on-One: GBK’s Joe Iacono & Army QB, Bryson Daily
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff
The start of fall camp is here and offensively for the Black Knights the focus will be on the quarterback position as several players battle it out for the starting job.
In weeks leading up to the start of camp, we will take a look at some of the most high-profile battles and have GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst Gordon Larson weigh in on how he sees things shaking out in the March 10th segment, GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 Series - Quarterbacks.
One player that he pointed to was Junior Bryson Daily(6-0, 218 pounds)w, who is the only returning quarterback with game experience. Whereby he appeared in 5 games with 26 snaps last season. He carried the ball 12 times for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns for an impressive average of 13.6 yards per attempt.
After Saturday’s (8/5) practice session, GBK’s Joe Iacono had his one-on-one with the Army QB as they discussed several topics including the competition at quarterback, the new offense and more.