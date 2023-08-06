The start of fall camp is here and offensively for the Black Knights the focus will be on the quarterback position as several players battle it out for the starting job.

In weeks leading up to the start of camp, we will take a look at some of the most high-profile battles and have GBK Sr. Writer & Analyst Gordon Larson weigh in on how he sees things shaking out in the March 10th segment, GBK’s Looking Forward 2023 Series - Quarterbacks.