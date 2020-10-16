GoBlackKnights - Punter Zach Harding Named to the Watch List for the Ray Guy Award

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Junior punter Zach Harding was named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, it was announced today by the Augusta Sports Council.

The Ray Guy Award, which is named for college football’s premier punter, honors the nation’s best collegiate punter.

Harding, a Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent First Team selection, currently ranks fifth nationally with a 47.5 yards-per-punt average. After the Black Knights didn’t attempt a punt in the first game of the season vs. Middle Tennessee, he has punted 15 times for a total of 713 total yards (47.5 ypp), with a long of 60 at Cincinnati. He has put three inside the 20-yard line so far on the season and has seven of 50 yards or longer.

As a sophomore in 2019 he appeared in nine games, averaging a program-record 48.2 yards per punt as he pinned opponents inside the 20 yard line seven times and had eight points of 50+ yards.

For his career he has appeared in 13 games and has punted 36 times for 1,725 yards, an average of 47.9 yards per punt. He has seen 10 of his punts downed inside the 20 and 15 of 50 yards or longer.

The Ray Guy Award winner is selected by a voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and former Ray Guy Award winners. Punters are evaluated on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis is placed on the following statistics; net average, percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line and percentage of punts not returned. The ASC presents the award live on The Home Depot College Football Awards broadcast on ESPN from Atlanta, Georgia.





