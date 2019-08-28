News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 08:32:09 -0500') }} football Edit

RB Miles Stewart looking forward to his upcoming OV at Army West Point

K03hj4q76wx3wqmv5vtv
RB prospect Miles Stewart is very high on the Army Black Knights
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Even before his upcoming official visit on Friday, 5-foot-10, 186 pound running back Miles Stewart is already impressed with West Point the institution, the Army Black Knights football program and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}