SB/WR Bishop Johnson chimes in on his commitment to the Army Black Knights
Lafayette Jefferson High School player Bishop Johnson has not been on our radar, but surely is not an indicator that he is not a significant pick-up by the Army Black Knights’ coaching staff. And j...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news