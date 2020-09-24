GoBlackKnights - TBT: Army-Cincinnati (2004)

In 2004, Head Coach Bobby Ross and the Army Black Knights snapped the nation's longest losing streak at 19 games Saturday, with running back Tielor Robinson scoring five touchdowns, while his partner in the backfield Carlton Jones rushed for 180 yards in the Black Knights' 48-29 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

It's always nice to look back at a solid victory, but this week, these two teams are looking ahead to their matchup on Saturday.

Both teams are ranked in the Top 25 of college football .... Army (#22) and Cincinnati (#14), as this head to head contest will have a nationwide audience tuned-in via ESPN.