One thing is clear around camp and what we shared in our GBK's Army Football Preseason Practice Notes/Updates on the 12th Knight premium message board and that is rising sophomore safety Cedrick Cunningham is going to be a good player for Black Knights.

Presently, Cunningham (who now wears No. 22), Cam Jones, Jaylon McClinton and Ryan Velez are all having good camps. The first two are bandits and the second are free safeties.

Cunningham, who came into the program via the prep school, where he weighed in a 185 pounds, but he has bulked up since his arrival back in 2018 and is not tipping the scales at 6-foot-0, 205 pounds

As talented as the product of Cassatt, South Carolina is, he is also a humble young man, as he took time out after Tuesday’s practice session to discuss how camp is unfolding, looking forward to the 2019 season and the camaraderie within the defensive backfield corp.

“Camp has been very fun, very fun experience out here with my brothers, running around having a lot of fun, learning a lot from everyone,” said Cunningham. “It’s just a great time to get out here and get into football mode.”