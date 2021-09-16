There’s much buzz around the nation’s sack leader, OLB Andre Carter

This afternoon during their Thursday afternoon presser, both Head Coach Jeff Monken and Defensive Coordinator Nate Woody spoke highly of Black Knights’ outside linebacker Andre Carter.

The 6-foot-7, 230 pounder (although Monken says he’s more like 6’5”) is off to a stellar 2021 season.

Carter has become the team's sack specialist, playing a role similar to that of Josh McNary in the Ellerson defense. He is currently tied for the NCAA lead in Sacks with 4.5.

He had 4 total tackles against Georgia State of which 3 were Sacks for 20 yards total loss. PFF rated him a 71.9. This past Saturday, he had total tackles against WKU of which 1.5 were Sacks for 9 yards total loss. PFF rated him a 69.6 for the game.

He obviously has the ability to rush the passer, but also be effective in coverage as well and as Woody confirmed this afternoon, it is unusual it to have someone who is his size have such athleticism . But it doesn’t stop there. You see, Carter is only a junior and the DC said that his OLB would be the first to admit that he has so much more to learn, but that Carter is such a student of the game.

Monken readily admitted that Carter has that the type of upside that he envisions he outside linebacker playing at the next level (NFL).

This morning, Carter spoke with ESPN’s Dusty Dvoracek and Danny Kanel. Let’s hear what he had to say.