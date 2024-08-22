Eight days and counting before the season opener for the Army Black Knights as they host Lehigh at Michie Stadium on the historic West Point campus.

On Thursday, offensive lineman Lucas Scott rapped up their afternoon, with today’s evening session being “dress rehearsal”.

As we noted in our 1/24/24 Looking Forward (2024) Series - The Offensive Line article, the senior Scott is one of the returning veterans for the M.O.B..

GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to catch up with the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder out of Binghamton, New York following Thursday's practice session.