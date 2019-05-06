GoBlackKnights.com has talked more about running back Brian Santana-Fis then any prospect who does not hold an offer from Army West Point.

Perhaps what has caught our attention is the Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas More product’s determination and persistency, with the hope to land his first Division I offer, and especially if that offer happen to come from the Army Black Knights.

On Sunday, Richie Schnyderite of Rivals had an opportunity to catch-up with the 5-foot-11, 210 pounder who was participating in the rain induced Rivals Camp Series presented by adidas in Somerset, New Jersey.