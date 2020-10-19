 GoBlackKnights - Be The Smartest Army Football Fan In The Room
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Be The Smartest Army Football Fan In The Room

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken with GBK Sideline Reporter, Ashley Zarrelli
Army Head Coach Jeff Monken with GBK Sideline Reporter, Ashley Zarrelli (GoBlackKnights.com)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP/SUBSCRIPTION

If you aren't a GBK member, here's what you're missing:

• The most complete coverage of Army Football and Recruiting, including every commitment.

• Regular analysis/film breakdown of what each commitment means for the Black Knights from the respective high school coaches and our GBK Recruiting Analysis, A.M. Allen.

• Complete coverage of the Army Black Knights football team.

• Conversation with die-hard Black Knights fans on the most popular Army football message board on the web, The 12th Knight.

• Much, much more from our GBK team of sideline reporters, analysts, photographers, videographer and columnists who follow Army Football 365 days a year.



Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Subscribe to our GBK YouTube Channel

**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**

Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board?

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}