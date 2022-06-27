Black Knights add key piece to the class of 2023 in RB Bill Young

It was back in March that running back Bill Young declared that Army West Point was his dream school. Then it was late April that the proverbial question was, ‘Is this talented Florida RB close to becoming a Black Knight?’, which was followed by a couple more GBK updates on the talented back, who has been a recruiting priority for the staff.

Then six days ago, the article on the 5-foot-10, 181-pounder out of Boca Raton (FL) Saint Andrews School read, ‘RB prospect Bill Young looking forward to upcoming OV to Army West Point’.

Well, this weekend’s visit for Young was simply icing on the cake, as the talented running back has been a 2023 lean for some time now, joining several players this weekend who committed to wearing the Black & Gold.

Everything is great and yeah all those dudes committed,” yelled an ecstatic Young, who was also confirming the pledges from players like

Travion Dickens, Zane Poulter and Malcolm Anderson … just to name a few. “I did commit to Army during my visit.”

“When we went out to dinner on the first night I pulled Coach (Daryl) Dixon aside and told him that I wanted to be a Black Knight.”