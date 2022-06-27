Black Knights add key piece to the class of 2023 in RB Bill Young
It was back in March that running back Bill Young declared that Army West Point was his dream school. Then it was late April that the proverbial question was, ‘Is this talented Florida RB close to becoming a Black Knight?’, which was followed by a couple more GBK updates on the talented back, who has been a recruiting priority for the staff.
Then six days ago, the article on the 5-foot-10, 181-pounder out of Boca Raton (FL) Saint Andrews School read, ‘RB prospect Bill Young looking forward to upcoming OV to Army West Point’.
Well, this weekend’s visit for Young was simply icing on the cake, as the talented running back has been a 2023 lean for some time now, joining several players this weekend who committed to wearing the Black & Gold.
Everything is great and yeah all those dudes committed,” yelled an ecstatic Young, who was also confirming the pledges from players like
Travion Dickens, Zane Poulter and Malcolm Anderson … just to name a few. “I did commit to Army during my visit.”
“When we went out to dinner on the first night I pulled Coach (Daryl) Dixon aside and told him that I wanted to be a Black Knight.”
“I told him that West Point feels like home,” added the running back. ‘It’s a place that I can see myself succeed on and off the field. He was very excited to hear the news and gave me a hug.”
This was Young’s 2nd visit to West Point and it appears that it confirmed what he had felt all along during the recruiting process … but this also was icing on the cake as they say.
“This time we actually saw the players working out and the atmosphere in the weight room was just incredible,” he explained.
“So Tyson Riley was my player-host for the weekend. We talked about the daily life of a Cadet-Athlete and what his experience is here at West Point.”
Young made it clear what lead him to extend his verbal pledge this weekend.
“Definitely my relationship with the coaches and the opportunities after graduation is what led me to chose West Point,” he stated enthusiastically.
Young choose the Black Knights over offers from the likes of Navy, Air Force, and several others.
Noting that in the climate where players extend their commitment, only to perhaps go on a visit to another school and then de-commit because they feel that the grass may be greener on the other side … Young had this to say.
“My decision is final and oh yes we have a GREAT class,” he humbly boasted.
