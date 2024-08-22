PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Bryson Daily named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Daily in action versus ULM
Daily in action versus ULM (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Special to GoBlackKnights.com
Courtesy of Army West Point Athletic Communications

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point quarterback Bryson Daily was named to the 12th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, marking back-to-back seasons being named to the list.

Daily, a senior from Abernathy Texas, is a team captain coming off a solid junior season where he became the second Army QB since 1996, joining Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (2018), to rush and pass for over 900 yards in a season. Daily passed for 913 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 901 yards and seven TDs.

His moment of the season came when rushing for a career-high 170 rushing yards on 36 carries (4.4 avg.) and two rushing touchdowns to lead Army to defeat #17-ranked and unbeaten rival Air Force. It was also his first start in a service academy game.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: Played football at and graduated from a Texas High School and/or currently playing at Texas D1 four-year college.

The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to 5 finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 22, 2025. This year's Watch List (complete list attached) includes:

• 93 players from 10 conferences and 2 independents (American, ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)

• Players representing Universities from 31 different states and 76 schools.

• Quarterbacks lead the nominations with 33, followed by wide receivers (29), running backs (17), and offensive linemen and tight ends each with (7).


