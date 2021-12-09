Countdown to Army-Navy: Post-Practice Presser - Broughton, Tyler & Robinson
Army is just two days away from their showdown with academy rival Navy, which takes place on Saturday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
With millions of viewers watching via CBS and of course the 82k fans that will fill out the stadium, there is so much fanfare that goes along with this contest … most notably, the bracing rights for at least one year, but more so, the CiC Trophy.
For Captain and Safety, Marquel Broughton; Slotback Tyrell Robinson and Quarterback, Tyhier Tyler it’s really business as usual as they continue to work diligently to be prime-time ready on Saturday.
Yesterday, the trio meet with the media to discuss practice and their upcoming game against the Midshipmen.
• Safety Marquel Broughton
• Slotback Tyrell Robinson
• Quarterback Tyhier Tyler
