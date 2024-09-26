PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

GBK COVER-IT-LIVE GAME DAY THREAD & FAN CHATTER: Army-Temple (9/26)

GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Location: Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

Kickoff Time: 7:30 PM Eastern, Thursday, September 26th

GBK Cover-It-Live Opens: Thursday (9/26) @ 6:30pm EST (however anyone can chime in at any time prior to and of course during the game)

TV: ESPN

Advertisement

You can enter the LIVE CHAT through either of the following two message boards (which is where the LIVE chat will take place)…

... Premium (CLICK HERE - The 12th Knight) or Non-Premium (CLICK HERE - Army Black Knights Football) door!

With that being said, “Who’s Got Their Game Face On? .... Because It Is Showtime once again for the Black Knights”

See you back here at 6:30 pm EST on Thursday (if not sooner) and even if you are taking in the game LIVE as will our GBK Team, you can still jump on either of the COVER-IT-LIVE Threads (The 12th Knight or Army Black Knights Football Message Boards).

• THIS IS LIVE & COMMENTS ON THIS THREAD AND RELATIVE TO PRE-GAME CHATTER ... BUT, IT CAN START ANYTIME (FROM NOW - END OF THE GAME).

• NEEDLESS TO SAY, WE HOPE TO SEE EVERYONE HERE WITH YOUR GAME FACE ON.

WE WELCOME ALL COMMENTS THAT FALL WITHIN THE GUIDELINES OF BEING RESPECTABLE.

NOTE: The most active fan participation with The LIVE Chat is on the 12th Knight premium message board. In addition, there will be minimum moderation of these threads, although GBK Recruiting Analyst A.M. Allan will be peeking in from time to time throughout the contest.

