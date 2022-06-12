GBK Photo Gallery: Army Football Camp on 6/11/22





With the return of summer prospect camps, it was a busy recruiting weekend for the Army Black Knights as Head Coach Jeff Monken.

As one would expect, the Academic All-American Football Camp brought a large contingency of visitors to campus, as Coach Monken and his staff hosted approximately 95 high school recruits, who were either going into their junior or senior years.

Without a doubt, there was an atmosphere of “we are getting back to normal … or at least somewhat normal”.

There was a unique pep in the step from everyone from the bus drivers who shuttled players and parents back and forth to the coaching staff (which included coaches from other colleges as well as high schools) to the West Point Athletic Administrators who were also on hand.

The weather was ideal for Saturday’s event, although the initial phases of the camp started inside The Kimsey Athletic Center (indoor practice field).

At 8:00am, Coach Monken welcomed the campers and by 8:05 he turned things over to Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach, Conor Hughes for what turned out to be a dynamic 10 minutes warm-up. Then Coach Hughes and the other coaches on hand started the testing phase of the game, which ran from 8:15am - 9:00am. After a 15-minute water/popsicle break, the players headed outside to take in the bulk of the camp.

At the conclusion of the camp, there was the award presentation (e.g., overall MVP, offense/defense, etc.).

Here are a few action shots via the GoBlackKnights.com Photo Gallery.