John with his youngest son at UTEP (2016)

As we have noted in our two previous GBK Fan Features, part of the initial motivation was that we are dealing with a climate whereby sports, especially Army Black Knights’ football is technically on the shelfs of our society. However, getting to know some of our GBK subscribers a little bit better has been a blessing in disguise to say the least. We've asked for them to tell us your story and we will feature a different one each week on the site, under the banner “GoBlackKnights.com Fan Features”. Today in our 3rd feature, as we get to know GBK subscriber John (aka johngriffis7). In his own words, here is his story about being a Army football fan: “During my cadet years Army Football had excellent seasons under head coach Jim Young,” he explained, as he reflected back on the glorious years. “These included 2 wins at home versus Air Force, 3 Army-Navy victories, and two bowl victories over Big 10 opponents. It was easy to be a fan and attend home games as a cadet.”

The Post United States Military Academy at West Point Years

“Despite a fondness for Army Football, my post-graduation life as an Army lieutenant and captain left me little time to follow the team,” added johngriffis7. “I spent a lot of time either training with my unit or attending Army schools. Looking back I realize how much smart phones and the Internet help us to stay better connected when we are that busy today. I only managed to attend one Army-Navy game in the 1990s. It wasn’t until my 25th reunion in 2013 that I made it to another game. We beat Morgan State and I started following the team again including two home games in 2015.”

“The streak ending victory over Navy on December 10, 2016 in Philadelphia. I had a strong belief this would be the year and acquired four club level seats. My wife and two daughters helped me to celebrate an amazing victory.” — johngriffis7’s discussing his most memorable moment surrounding Army football

So, what has been John’s most memorable moment surrounding Army football? “ The streak ending victory over Navy on December 10, 2016 in Philadelphia,” he declared. “I had a strong belief this would be the year and acquired four club level seats. My wife and two daughters helped me to celebrate an amazing victory.” Of course, GBK is glad to have avid fans like johngriffis7 and other Army Black Knights’ fans as part of our online community. As they say, they are the straw that stirs the drink. But according to John, the feeling is mutual. “Yes of course,” when asked if enjoys being part of GoBlackKnights.com. “GBK is the best place to get a complete, diehard fan view of the team and share opinions with other dedicated fans. The experience of watching the games is more satisfying when you have followed the team and player development week by week and month by month. You gain a deeper appreciation for the personalities of the coaches and players. You obtain a great view of the forging of the teamwork that holds them together.”