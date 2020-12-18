GoBlackKnights - ICYMI: National Signing Day (Photo Gallery) 12-16-20

It will probably be at least a 2-3 year period before we will truly be able to measure the contribution that this 2021 Army recruiting class will bring to the Black Knights football program.

However, on paper, we believe this may be one of the best, if not the best class under Head Coach Jeff Monken's 7-year reign as the Army mentor ... again, only time will tell.

Let's take a look at some of the celebrated NSD moments from the members of the 2021 class who happen to sign early (12/16) via our GBK Photo Gallery.