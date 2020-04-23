We are currently in a nation, no a world where sports is one entity that links so many people together ... but that no longer exist, at least currently.

However, this evening starting at 8pm, there is one there is one significant event unfolding, that will have the sports world watching.

That event is the 2020 NFL Draft, even though it will be conducted under unnormal circumstances, meaning virtually.

We are just hours away from the first round of the draft and while we won't have the backdrop of the Vegas strip for this year's draft and will instead get a glimpse of Roger Goodell's basement, it will still be an important event for everyone. Even those who don't have any skin in the game.

What else is not the norm is that the Army Black Knights have two players, who could be possible draft picks this year.

They are the 2019 Black Knights’ Co-Captains and defensive stalwarts, Cole Christiansen (MLB) and Elijah Riley (CB).