Inside GBK: 2020 NFL Draft - Army’s Elijah Riley & Cole Christiansen
We are currently in a nation, no a world where sports is one entity that links so many people together ... but that no longer exist, at least currently.
However, this evening starting at 8pm, there is one there is one significant event unfolding, that will have the sports world watching.
That event is the 2020 NFL Draft, even though it will be conducted under unnormal circumstances, meaning virtually.
We are just hours away from the first round of the draft and while we won't have the backdrop of the Vegas strip for this year's draft and will instead get a glimpse of Roger Goodell's basement, it will still be an important event for everyone. Even those who don't have any skin in the game.
What else is not the norm is that the Army Black Knights have two players, who could be possible draft picks this year.
They are the 2019 Black Knights’ Co-Captains and defensive stalwarts, Cole Christiansen (MLB) and Elijah Riley (CB).
Through our sources here at GoBlackKnights.com, we have been told that Cole and/or his agent have been contacted by teams just about every day over the last couple of weeks. In addition, Christiansen as been a guest on several Draft Prospect Podcasts. He's healthy, working out regularly and ready for the call.
We don’t expect any movement on the middle linebacker until Saturday, but you never know. The entire Christiansen family will be watching from their home in Virginia.
Like Christiansen, we don't expect any activity for Riley this evening, but there is solid anticipation from the Riley camp that something could unfold as early as Saturday. Our sources tell us that the Army cornerback has received tons of calls from various teams, especially this past week.
And when it comes to viewing this evening’s event, the Riley clan will gather together. Elijah’s dad and mom, two brothers and two sisters will be watching on the app “Zoom” with Elijah.
The Event
What time does the 2020 NFL draft start?
The first round of the NFL draft will begin Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET. Day 2 of the NFL draft will begin Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET. Day 3 of the NFL draft will begin Saturday, April 25, at noon ET.
What TV channel is the 2020 NFL draft on?
The NFL draft will be broadcast on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.
How can I live stream the 2020 NFL draft?
The NFL draft will be streaming on the WatchESPN app and NFL Mobile app.
Where will the 2020 NFL draft take place?
Originally set to be held in Las Vegas, the 2020 NFL draft will be held remotely amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce picks from his New York home, and coaches and general managers will also work from their individual residences.
