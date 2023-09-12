Jeff Monken's Pre-Game Weekly Presser: 9/12/23
GBK Related Articles:
• 2023 Behind Enemy Lines (Opponent Preview): UTSA - Game #3 (9/12)
West Point – Today, Head Coach Jeff Monken held his Weekly Press Conference at the Nowak Auditorium as the Black Knights will make their way to San Antonio, Texas to take on a very talented UTSA team Friday evening.
Friday’s upcoming contest will be on display nationally via ESPN and if Army is to make it competitive, they are surely going to have the bring their ‘A’ to the Alamodome.
Coach Monken met with the media today to discuss the team’s preparation for their head-to-head against the Roadrunners, so let’s catch what the Army football mentor had to say.
Let's also take a look at the official Army Black Knights’ depth chart (2-deep) for Friday's contest.
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
LT
|
70 DAVID HOYT (6-4-, 315)
|
77 Jordyn "Boobie"Law (6-4, 305)
|
|
LG
|
68 JACKSON FILIPOWICZ (6-3, 295)
|
62 Sam Barczak (6-2, 305
|
|
C
|
51 BRADY SMALL (6-0, 309)
|
64 Beau Lombardi (6-2, 300)
|
|
RG
|
65 LUCAS SCOTT (6-3, 305)
|
54 Tanner Bivins (6-1, 290)
|
|
RT
|
60 CONNOR FINUCANE (6-4, 315)
|
78 Shayne Buckingham (6-4, 305)
|
|
QB
|
13 BRYSON DAILY (6-0, 215)
|
10 Dewayne Coleman (5-10, 195)
|
7 Champ Harris (6-2, 193)
|
RB
|
RB 22 MILES STEWART (5-10, 195)
|
Hayden Reed (6-0, 215)
|
|
RB
|
33 JAKOBI BUCHANAN (6-0, 255)
|
32 Tyson Riley (6-2, 255)
|
|
WR
|
15 NOAH SHORT (6-0, 190)
|
WR 3 Ay'Jaun Marshall (5-11, 185)
|
|
WR
|
11 ISAIAH ALSTON (6-4, 195)
|
82 Veshe Danlyan (6-1, 195)
|
|
WR
|
80 LIAM FORTNER (6-1, 205)
|
87 Casey Reynolds (6-2, 195)
|
|
TE
|
88 JOSH LINGENFELTER (6-3, 250)
|
85 David Crossan (6-3, 250)
|
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
DL
|
99 CHRIS FREY (6-5, 265)
|
92 Jack Latore (6-5, 280)
|
NT
|
95 KYLE LEWIS (6-3, 280)
|
96 Darius Richardson (6-2, 300)
|
DL
|
52 AUSTIN HILL (6-1, 255)
|
44 Nathaniel Smith (6-3, 265)
|
OLB
|
49 JACKSON POWELL (6-0, 237)
|
91 Trey Sofia (6-6, 240)
|
OLB
|
7 JIMMY CIARLO (6-2, 220)
|
23 Chance Keith (5-11, 200)
|
ILB
|
31 LEO LOWIN (6-1, 210)
|
54 Camden O'Gara (6-0, 225)
|
ILB
|
45 SPENCER JONES (6-1, 225)
|
53 Kalib Fortner (6-1, 220)
|
CB
|
4 JABARI MOORE (5-11, 191)
|
16 Damon Washington (5-11, 195)
|
CB
|
10 CAMERON JONES (5-9, 185)
|
2 Bo Nicolas-Paul (5-11, 180)
|
SS
|
26 QUINDRELIN HAMMONDS (6-0, 188)
|
9 Aaron Bibbins (6-1, 194)
|
FS
|
6 MAX DIDOMENICO (6-0, 215)
|
20 Casey Larkin (6-0, 195)
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|
P
|
82 COOPER ALLAN (6-2, 214) OR
|
19 BILLY BOEHLKE (6-0, 196)
|
K
|
94 COLE TALLEY (6-0, 205) OR
|
15 QUINN MARETZKI (5-10, 195)
|
LS
|
67 COLE McCUTCHEON (5-11, 205)
|
52 Austin Hill (6-1, 255)
|
KR
|
22 MILES STEWART (5-10, 195)
|
Cameron Jones/Bo Nicolas-Paul
|
PR
|
10 CAMERON JONES (5-9, 185
|
Jabari Moore (5-11, 191)
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel