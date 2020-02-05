The combination of Army football and West Point the institution are clearly two unique brands rapped up into one intriguing opportunity for any young man coming out of high school. With that and perhaps more so with this 2020 Black Knights’ recruiting class, we have seen several prospects commit to Army minus having taken a visit to the historic campus. Well you can add Rivals 3-star RB/LB Isaac Hurtado out of Cypress High School in Cypress, California to that list.

The talented two-way player is a late commit, but perhaps one of the most talented players in this incoming class. GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with Hurtado, who talked about his pledge to the Black Knights. “I don’t really know the exact date and it all happened super fast,” the 6-foot-2, 210 pounder explained. “I was talking with Coach [Sean] Saturnio and he asked me how likely I was to go to their school and I said 100%. Then from there he sent me the paperwork.” Hurtado went on to elaborate on his decision minus visiting the academy. “Right, I haven’t taken a visit,” he stated. “I started to talk with Coach Saturnio super late in the recruiting period and I didn’t even know if there was a spot open for me. Turns out there was and to me ... I didn’t think I needed to see the school to know it is a great one.” “I am very excited about it (commitment to Army West Point),” added Hurtado. “It was a school I was looking at since the beginning and the recruiting process wasn’t the greatest, but I’m glad that some doors had to close so that I can end up where I belong. They have everything I was looking for.”

GBK Analysis

Offensively, Hurtado is bringing a very impressive resume to West Point, as he has registered 2,631 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in one single season, as his Cypress High School team went 13-1 for the 2019 football campaign. If running back is where he ends up laying and If you combine that with the fact that the Black Knights are need of a playmaker in the backfield, then one can easily say that Army has their man. The first stop for the student-athlete will the USMAPS.