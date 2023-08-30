Post-Practice (8/29) Interviews: OC -Thatcher, RB - Stewart & QB - Daily
The Black Knights logged in an assertive practice on Tuesday, bringing them one step closer to their 2023 season opener on the road against Warhawks of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
From an offensive perspective, Saturday’s contest will provide Head Coach Jeff Monken, his staff, the players along with the Army fans to view the versatility and potential of the new offense going up against an opponent versus going up against themselves at practice every day.
As such, GBK’s Joe Iacono along with other media had an opportunity to chat with first-year OC Drew Thatcher, RB Miles Stewart & QB Bryson Daily after yesterday’s practice session, so let’s check it out.
OC Drew Thatcher
RB Miles Stewart
QB Bryson Daily
