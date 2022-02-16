Troy Collard de-commits from Air Force and pledges to the Black Knights

Earlier this month, Rivals 3-Star cornerback prospect Stephen Nnadozie de-committed from his pledge to Air Force Falcons and verbally committed to the Black Knights of Army.

Now you can add the name Troy Collard to the list of those members of the current 2022 Army recruiting class who were initially committed to either Air Force or Navy, but ultimately decided that the Black Knights is the program that they want to be part of.

For the 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end out of Mechanicsburg (PA) Cumberland Valley High School, his decision can be tied to his Army and West Point family legacy, which ultimately lead him to de-commit from Air Force, who he had pledged to on June 23rd.

“My father is a Colonel in the Army, my brother goes to West Point, my other brother is doing ROTC at MIT, my cousin went to West Point, my grandparents were in the Army … it just felt right to make the switch,” Collard told GoBlackKnights.com.