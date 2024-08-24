Kanye Udoh's jersey number may have dropped (aka changed) from #26 to #6, but the expectations relative to his game as a ball carrier are projected to go higher.

Well, that is based on his very impressive 2023 freshman season where he finished the season with 524 rushing yards in 99 carries, second only to Bryson Daily, and he capped off his freshman season with a team-leading 88 yards against a tough Navy rushing defense.

The former Rivals 3-Star prospect and talented sophomore running back was recently selected to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.

The product of Mays Landing, NJ played his high school football at St Augustine Prep and after Friday evening’s scrimmage, he sat down to chat with GBK’s Joe Iacono.