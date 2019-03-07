“It went pretty well, but it was pretty cold {laughing},” offered up Hobbs, before we walked into our first Q&A session of spring ball. “I thought everyone went out and competed. It was a great atmosphere to be around.”

GoBlackKnights.com had an opportunity to chat with the junior running back after Thursday’s spring kick-off practice, as the team adorned helmets, jerseys and shorts/sweats.

Hobbs has the fastest 10-yard time on the squad (team didn’t time players in the 40). So, if you add his speed to the equation, along with the fact that there is a high expectation that the team will be running more ‘triple-option’ this season .... this could be a win-win across the board.

Anytime his name is mentioned around offensive coordinator Brent Davis, the OC’s eyes light up and even without saying it, the translation is that the young man out of Covington, Georgia can be a special kind of player for the Black Knights.

And although this articles has started off with two of the featured offensive weapons as Army kicks off their 2019 spring camp, the one player who we project to have a breakout season is speedster, Atrice Hobbs .

That means that you will see veteran slotback Kell Walker as the recipient of more carries. Although last year was just the opposite, but that is what the staff needed Hopkins to do in certain games.

When it comes to the Army Black Knights running game, it was surely by committee. But if you ask anyone around the program, the proverbial thought is to spread the carries around even more so than last year. First, it achieves one of the major objectives for the 2019 football campaign, and that is to keep quarterback Kelvin Hopkins healthy, which means eliminating his carries.

GBK: Last year you rushed for 101 yards in just seven games and although that is not going to get you into the Hall of Fame, you came on strong at the end of the season and fans truly got a glimpse of what you can do when you have the ball in your hands. Was 2018 a slight breakout season for you and what have done during the offseason to get ready for this year?

Hobbs: I think the main thing that I really focused on more than anything were the fundamentals in the position group at slotback.

Like during the middle of the season last year I had some minor injuries and I had to battle through that. I guess once I realized how I really had to take care of my body, I focused on that as well. So, really the fundamentals of the game and just keep my body healthy ... you can say that really elevated my game. It taught me how to be more of a student to the game of football and that’s what drove me to be where I’m at today.





GBK: Speaking of winter S&C, what is your current height and weight?

Hobbs: Right now I’m 5-foot-9, 190 pounds and this is where I want to be at entering the season.





GBK: We know that you are the fastest or one of the fastest guys on the squad. How much do you rely upon your speed in Army’s triple option offense?

Hobbs: If coach wants me to get the ball, I have to do my absolute best with it. If he wants me to take it to the outside, I’ll do what I have to because the coaches are relying on me to the touchdown, you know the 50-yard touchdown or the 1st down. It’s whatever they ask me, I’m going to go out there and go get it.





GBK: Is there anyone inside or outside of the football arena that you would say is your role model and if so who and why?

Hobbs: One of my biggest role models is Jerrard Tarrant and actually he’s my cousin. He actually played under Coach [Jeff] Monken when he was at Georgia Tech, from 2008 - 2012. Seeing him play at Georgia Tech, his passion for the game and how hard he played every game ... along with the glory he was getting and the hard work that he was putting in ... I just grew up saying I want to be just like my cousin. He even made it to the league (NFL) and played for the Giants for one pre-season.

It was amazing to watch him and because of him, it really made me love and appreciate football.



