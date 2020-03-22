There is no way that we can sit here at GoBlackKnights.com and measure the impact that the Coronavirus Pandemic has had on any of our readers/subscribers, either personally and/or professionally.

However, what I can say without a shadow of a doubt is that I am praying for each and everyone of you, your respective families and of course this nation and world as a whole.

Yes, these are uncharted waters for us all, but what I also know and believe is that this also shall pass.

We at GBK know that there are so many other things on the minds of subscribers on this site these days, but we hope that in the midst of this "passing storm" that if only a minute or two, that when you visit the GBK site, that we can bring you into a more enjoyable space and take you away from all that we are hearing, 24/7 ... again, if only for a moment.