GBK #ICYMI: Week of March 15th
There is no way that we can sit here at GoBlackKnights.com and measure the impact that the Coronavirus Pandemic has had on any of our readers/subscribers, either personally and/or professionally.
However, what I can say without a shadow of a doubt is that I am praying for each and everyone of you, your respective families and of course this nation and world as a whole.
Yes, these are uncharted waters for us all, but what I also know and believe is that this also shall pass.
We at GBK know that there are so many other things on the minds of subscribers on this site these days, but we hope that in the midst of this "passing storm" that if only a minute or two, that when you visit the GBK site, that we can bring you into a more enjoyable space and take you away from all that we are hearing, 24/7 ... again, if only for a moment.
So that being said, let us look back on some of the coverage that perhaps you missed during this past week.
The Articles/Commentary/Message Board:
- Dual-Threat QB Daelyn Williams says Army West Point would be a ‘great fit’ (3/14)
- Florida DE/TE Cole Essek is high on the Army Black Knights (3/15)
- ATH Jerry Garcia holds Army offer, but in a holding pattern regarding visit (3/16)
- Former players Alexander, Aukerman & Woolfolk chime in on coronavirus (3/16)
- GBK Reflection: What are your top Army Football & USMA moments? (3/19)
- Does Rivals 2-star TE Jared Gibble have his eyes on Army West Point? (3/19)
- 4-star TE prospect Jordan Dingle talks about offer from Army West Point (3/20)
- 3-Star LB and 2020 commit Jackson Powell’s eyes still remain on the prize (3/20)
- Mike Sullivan named Football's Director of Recruiting (3/20)
-TBT (FREE): GBK's Army Black Knights' Football All-Decade - Offense (3/20)
- TBT (FREE): GBK's Army Black Knights' Football All-Decade Defense (3/20)
- What does LB Jeremiah Tyler have to say about his offer from Army? (3/21)
- Two-star DT Doran Ray chimes in on today’s offer from the Black Knights (3/21)
- Five former players under Monken? (3/21)
- DB Michael Cerniauskas prospect talks offer from the Army Black Knights (3/22)
- Tenarius “Tank” Wright joins Army as their defensive line coach (3/22)
