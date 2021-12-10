GBK’s Iacono has a “Round Table” chat with Christiansen, Baggett & Woolfolk

The entire college football world shuts down because on Saturday, there is one game that is unique amongst any other college football contest and that’s Army-Navy.

GoBlackKnights.com continues our countdown to 122nd historic rivalry game between the Black Knights and Midshipmen, as the teams meet on Saturday (12/11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Army is in a position following their 15-0 shutout of Navy in 2020, to win the Commander-In-Chief Trophy outright for back-to-back seasons.

As we continue our Countdown To Army-Navy coverage, GBK’s Joe Iacono takes us into another phase of our GBK coverage.

Yesterday Joe took on the role of moderator via his video interviews with former Army players Ali Villanueva and Ahmad Bradshaw followed by today's “round table” chat with Cole Christiansen, Terry Baggett, and Darnell Woolfolk as they all discuss the Army-Navy experience and other topics.

Let’s hear from current Los Angeles Chargers' Cole Christiansen, former Army Slotback Terry Baggett, and Fullback Darnell Woolfolk.