GBK Video: One-on-One with Former Army OLB Malkelm Morrison

Back on May 1st, GBK reported that Army defensive back Malkelm Morrison was Raiders’ Nation bound, meaning the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL.

Our subsequent report on Morrison came on May 2nd as Joe Iacono went one-on-one with NFL/Raiders’ bound Morrison relative to his new, but an ongoing journey.

In conjunction with Joe’s chat with the talented defensive back, the GBK Analyst & Writer had an opportunity to go One-on-Two with Morrison’s parents, as they provided insight to the journey from the parents' perspective.

Of all the graduating Army football seniors who were invited to various NFL Rookie Mini-Camps, Morrison was the only one to have signed a contract, which he did with the Raiders. In fact, sources have confirmed that he the defensive back had a very very good chance of gaining a roster spot with the team that calls Las Vegas home.

But on May 25th, Morrison made a huge decision, as he went public to announce that he was officially stepping away from football.



