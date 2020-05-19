During our time without sports, especially Army Black Knights’ football, we are getting to know some of our GBK subscribers a little bit better. We've asked for them to tell us their story and we will feature a different one each week on the site, under the banner “GoBlackKnights.com Fan Feature”.

Today is our 4th feature, as we get to know GBK subscriber Steve, whose user name is indadshonor, which says it all.

But in his own words, here is his story about being an Army football fan:

“My love for Army Football started with my dad Nicholas who served in the Army back in the 40s during World War 2,” explained Steve. “When I was a young boy in the mid-60s, he shared stories about Blanchard, Davis, Dawkins and Stichweh. He used words like honor, toughness, teamwork, and selflessness when describing Army football. I grew up about 50 minutes south of West Point in Pearl River, New York - so we were season ticket holders for many years. The players, coaches, statistics, opponents, wins and losses – all topics of discussion every year in our household, through the good years and the tough ones.”