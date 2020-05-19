GoBlackKnights.com Fan Feature: indadshonor
During our time without sports, especially Army Black Knights’ football, we are getting to know some of our GBK subscribers a little bit better. We've asked for them to tell us their story and we will feature a different one each week on the site, under the banner “GoBlackKnights.com Fan Feature”.
Today is our 4th feature, as we get to know GBK subscriber Steve, whose user name is indadshonor, which says it all.
But in his own words, here is his story about being an Army football fan:
“My love for Army Football started with my dad Nicholas who served in the Army back in the 40s during World War 2,” explained Steve. “When I was a young boy in the mid-60s, he shared stories about Blanchard, Davis, Dawkins and Stichweh. He used words like honor, toughness, teamwork, and selflessness when describing Army football. I grew up about 50 minutes south of West Point in Pearl River, New York - so we were season ticket holders for many years. The players, coaches, statistics, opponents, wins and losses – all topics of discussion every year in our household, through the good years and the tough ones.”
“We lost Dad suddenly back in 1990, and whenever I watch a game I’m reminded of the special bond we had – it was Army Football. Today I enjoy watching games with my newest Army football buddy – my wife Marion!”
So, what are indadshonor’s fondest Army Black Knights football moment?
“Although there have been many memorable and exciting Army Football moments through the years, walking into Michie for the very first time in 1967 belongs at the top of my list,” he proudly stated. “I was just mesmerized. There was something special about it. Feeling moved by “On Brave Old Army Team” even as a 10-year old kid – it still feels the same at 63. And while life’s journey has not led me through the gates of West Point as a cadet, as a fan I feel an incredible sense of pride and respect for the football program, players and coaches. There’s no other program like it – it’s the essence of college football.”
Steve shared that he also appreciates the comradery that he receives from being a member of the GBK site.
“GoBlackKnights.com and the 12th Knight (premium message board) have become an integral part my Army Football experience,” he explained.
“I enjoy reading the articles with great analysis, listening to press conferences and player interviews. But what I enjoy the most is getting to know the other members through their posts – so much insight and knowledge. The best college football fans around!”