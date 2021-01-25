GoBlackKnights - GoBlackKnights.com is even for the casual Army football fan

GoBlackKnights.com is even for the casual Army football fan
WHAT YOU GET WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP
If you aren't a GBK member, here's what you're missing:
• The most complete coverage of Army Football and Recruiting (from beginning of their recruiting to NSD to R-Day) , including every commitment.
• Regular analysis/film breakdown of what each commitment means for the Black Knights from the respective high school coaches and our GBK Recruiting Analysis, A.M. Allen.
• Complete coverage of the Army Black Knights football team from GBK’s Senior Analyst & Writer, Gordon Larson.
Much, much more from our GBK team of sideline reporters, analysts, photographers, videographer and columnists who follow Army Football 365 days a year.
NOTABLE:
We are often asked why subscribe to GoBlackKnights.com? Although there are several affirming answers that we can share, let’s start with one of the crown jewels to membership with GBK, which is access to our premium message board "The 12th Knight".
Why The 12th Knight Premium Message Board On GBK (Click Here)?
For one thing, up close and personal conversations and engagements with die-hard Black Knights fans on the most popular Army football message board on the web.