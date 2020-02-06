The second Signing Day has come to a close, and we were able to have a few interesting recruitment tidbits play within yesterday signature day for the Black Knights’ 2020 recruiting class. As the class becomes finalized, let’s take a look at a few storylines as we made our way through and watched Signing Day come to a close.

Family Affair

Two players who signed yesterday, also have family connections with the Army football brotherhood and West Point. For Rivals 3-star defensive Jackson Powell, his older brother and offensive lineman i Dean Powell, who will be a factor on the Black Knights’ offensive line. Of course the irony is that the brothers may have head to head battles during practice sessions.

Back Together Again: Jackson (right) with his older brother Dean

“It’s really exciting for me to be able to play with my brother and maybe even compete in practice sometimes,” shared Jackson yesterday following his NSD ceremony. “We have a really close relationship, so it should be a very cool experience.” Powell's pledge to the Black Knights is very impressive, as he selected Army over Louisville, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, VT and others. Then you have wide receiver Cam Schurr, whose cousin is former Army quarterback, AJ Schurr and was of the first group of players that head coach Jeff Monken inherited when he took over the program.

Incoming wide receiver Cam Schurr during his signing day ceremony

The 6-foot-1, 180 pounder out of South Forsyth High School, in Cumming, Georgia says that AJ has candidly shared with him about transitioning from high school to the United States Military Academy at West Point. “He told me that it’s not going to be easy, but it was worth every second of it,” declared Cam. “He loved playing football and it was a great experience for him. West Point can do so much for your future.” “I am anxious and excited to further my academic and athletic career at West Point,” Schurr added. “It’s a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get on campus and get to work.”

Name That Tune

It has finally been concluded, just days prior to National Signing Day, that running back Miles Stewart would re-commit from his de-commit, that resulted from his original commitment to the Army Black Knights back in June. "I verbally committed when I got the word that I had got into the school, because we were worried about getting a few waivers pushed and I got into prep finally ... so I committed,” explained the product of Lusher High School in New Orleans (LA), whose decision came the latter part of January.

“Coach [Tucker] Waugh called because he once again had watched my highlights last night and I was talking to Coach [Jeff] Monken after the Super Bowl ... just casual conversation,” shared Stewart, who officially signed yesterday. “I’m very excited. I think i can leave my legacy at army and be remembered “I wanna beat Navy every year, beat Air Force every year and win bowl games. I’m just ready to give all my heart to Army football and be remembered for what I’ll do in the Black & Gold.”

Miles and his mother, Marla enjoy the NSD moment

And the incoming running back’s mom, Marla Stewart was both relived and excited about her son’s decision. “Oh wow ... I'm ecstatic,” she stated. “I am on top of the world. So proud of Miles. He made an awesome decision and we are already planning a trip to New York the week before he has to report to Prep School. I am looking forward to what lies ahead. As a member of the military (Air Force Reserves), I know he's made the right decision.”

Better Late Than Never

For most of the recruiting season, RB/LB Isaac Hurtado flew under the recruiting radar and he falls into that unique category of prospects who aren’t consistently on social media.

Rivals 3-star prospect and Army commit Isaac Hurtado during his NSD ceremony

As we have already reported, one day prior to NSD, the Rivals 3-star prospects committed and today has signed with Army West Point. Although it is still not 100% certain which side of the ball he will eventually end up on, one thing is certain and that the 6-foot-2, 210 pounder is an impact player. As previously noted, Hurtado is bringing a very impressive resume to West Point, as he has registered 2,631 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns in one single season, as his Cypress High School team went 13-1 for the 2019 football campaign.