Two years ago we picked Amadeo West as one of our breakout players for the 2017 season, but unfortunately he was sidelined with an injury that entire season. Then after he appeared ready to make good on our prediction of a breakout season in 2018, he suffered another injury which kept him out for most of last season as well.

West is a rising senior with one more season to live up to our expectations; so our GoBlackKnights.com staff caught up with him at Tuesday practice to find out how he was doing.

“Phenomenal sir ... it’s great to be out here,” said Amadeo West, as he and his teammates headed out to a helmets-only practice.

“I’ve been 100% since Miami of Ohio (2018 season). Right when I got back, they asked me if I felt comfortable playing this weekend and I said yes. It was an adjustment period for me, but it was about focusing up, get back to the grind for your teammates and so I had to make that sacrifice.”

West played in 5 games in 2018, but missed the bowl game with an achilles strain.

“It was a learning lesson that, where it’s not going to come to you as fast, so you just have to humble and sacrifice for your teammates.”