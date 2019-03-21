Spring Practice Report: DE Amadeo West looking forward to the 2019 season
Two years ago we picked Amadeo West as one of our breakout players for the 2017 season, but unfortunately he was sidelined with an injury that entire season. Then after he appeared ready to make good on our prediction of a breakout season in 2018, he suffered another injury which kept him out for most of last season as well.
West is a rising senior with one more season to live up to our expectations; so our GoBlackKnights.com staff caught up with him at Tuesday practice to find out how he was doing.
“Phenomenal sir ... it’s great to be out here,” said Amadeo West, as he and his teammates headed out to a helmets-only practice.
“I’ve been 100% since Miami of Ohio (2018 season). Right when I got back, they asked me if I felt comfortable playing this weekend and I said yes. It was an adjustment period for me, but it was about focusing up, get back to the grind for your teammates and so I had to make that sacrifice.”
West played in 5 games in 2018, but missed the bowl game with an achilles strain.
“It was a learning lesson that, where it’s not going to come to you as fast, so you just have to humble and sacrifice for your teammates.”
Back in 2017, we had West pegged to replace the versatile Alex Aukerman in the defensive scheme; so we asked West where the new defensive coordinator, John Loose, had him in the defensive scheme.
“In the base defense playing outside linebacker, but in the Dime defensive, playing defensive end like he used to,” added the senior defender.
Despite losing several key members on defense, James Nachtigal, James Gibson, Raymond Wright and a few others .... what are West’s expectations of this year’s defense?
“The same expectations that we always have for Army football and that’s play with that black flag mentality -- humble, come ready to work and smack any offense that comes on the field,” explained the 6-foot-2, 245 pounder. “That black flag mentality that they aren’t going to get a yard against us and if they do, we are just going to come back and be even hungrier.”
And how is West adapting to his role as a senior on this team? As a senior, what must you do to help the younger guys embrace the winning football culture that is now here at West Point, we asked.
“I adopted that mentality earlier when I first got plagued with injuries, because obviously I couldn’t play football so I sat and learned to lead by example,” explained West, who is a Sociology major. “Come on time for treatment everyday, control the things that I could control, watch film, go into the weight room with an attitude, and everyday just lead by example. Then it gets to a point where you are in a senior leadership position ... set an example and communicate with the younger players how to play the game and lead future Black Knights.”
